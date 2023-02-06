 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global shares slide, dollar gains as rates rise on strong data

Reuters
Feb 06, 2023 / 10:58 PM IST

The blockbuster U.S. jobs report last Friday sent investors scurrying to load up on dollars to the detriment of emerging market assets and lower-yielding currencies like the yen.

Global equity markets slid and the dollar firmed on Monday after data showing a resilient U.S. jobs market suggested interest rates will stay higher for longer as central banks face a tough battle to slow inflation amid relatively strong economic growth.

Government bonds, which usually perform well when there is a dash for safe havens, have come under intense pressure, sending the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield to a one-month high of 3.64%. The yield on Germany's 10-year bond, the euro zone benchmark, hit 2.297%.

U.S.-listed shares of China firms fell as Sino-U.S. relations soured over a suspected Chinese spy balloon the U.S. military shot down over the Atlantic. Heavyweights Alibaba Group Holding, JD.com Inc and Pinduoduo Inc fell between 2.4% and 4.7%.