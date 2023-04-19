 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Global rice shortage to be largest in last 20 years: Fitch Solutions

Moneycontrol News
Apr 19, 2023 / 10:28 PM IST

The report released by Fitch Solutions forecasts the global shortfall at 8.7 million tonnes in 2022-23, which is the highest since the deficit of 18.6 million recorded in 2003-04.

India's ban on broken rice exports in Sept 2022 was among the factors that push the global prices, Fitch says

The global shortage of rice, one of the most consumed food grains in the world, is set to be the largest in the last two decades, according to New York-based research firm Fitch Solutions.

The Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research report forecasts the global shortfall at 8.7 million tonnes in 2022-23, which is the highest since the deficit of 18.6 million recorded in 2003-04.

The shortage will shore up the prices in most parts of the world, and end up adversely affecting an estimated 3.5 billion people across the globe, Fitch Solutions analysts said.

Global markets have already begun feeling the pinch, with the price averaging at $17.30 per cwt (hundredweight) throughout 2023 so far, and is expected to relatively slow down to $14.50 per cwt only next year, the report said.