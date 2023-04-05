Global Pharma Healthcare failed to ensure eyedrop plant was sterile, says US FDA report

Global Pharma Healthcare, which recently recalled 50,000 bottles of eye drops in the US market, due to “microbial contamination” has now come under the American drug regulator's scanner for its inability to ensure the sterility of their products.

The manufacturer of eyedrops was recently linked to deaths and injuries in the US as the factory was reported to have lacked measures to assure sterility of its products, US health inspectors said.

Multiple problems were reported by the USFDA officials in their preliminary inspection of the pharmaceutical company's Tamil Nadu plant. The inspection was held from late February through early March.

Moneycontrol News