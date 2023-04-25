 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Global PE firms, local investors eye stake in Bank of Baroda's credit card arm: Report

Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2023 / 08:52 AM IST

The (EOIs) were submitted earlier this month and are now being reviewed by the bank to shortlist names for the second phase of the process, which will be opened for a limited number of bidders.

Bank of Baroda (File image)

Large overseas private equity (PE) firms, such as the $376-billion Carlyle Group, local investors such as Renuka Ramnath's Multiples Alternate Asset Management, and Japan-based financial services company Credit Saison are among investors that have expressed interest in buying up to 49 per cent stake in BoB Financial Solutions - the credit card arm of Bank of Baroda (BoB), according to a report by business daily Economic Times.

The Expression Of Interest (EOIs) were submitted earlier this month and are now being reviewed by the bank to shortlist names for the second phase of the process, which will be opened for a limited number of bidders. Those making the second short-list will get access to more detailed information on the company and its management team, the report added.

Also Read: BoB looking to raise foreign currency fund via bonds

BoB has also asked valuers to submit proposals for valuing BoB Financial. ICICI Securities is the adviser to BoB on the deal. According to sources quoted in the report, it is still early days for the transaction and the due diligence of the prospective bidders will take time.