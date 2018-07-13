App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 04:40 PM IST

Global PC shipments have increased for the first time in 6 years: Gartner

The overall shipments in the second quarter amounted to 62.1 million units compared to 61.3 million units in 2017

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The global personal computer (PC) shipments have increased for the first time in six years, according to a Gartner analysis.

Data released by the market tracker showed that PC sales in the second quarter of 2018 was 1.4 percent more than sales in the second quarter of 2017.

The overall shipments in the second quarter amounted to 62.1 million units compared to 61.3 million units in 2017.

Lenovo showed the highest growth of 10.5 percent, which could be due to their joint venture with Fujitsu.

However, Gartner analysts claimed that this growth does not imply recovery in the PC industry.

"PC shipment growth in the second quarter of 2018 was driven by demand in the business market, which was offset by declining shipments in the consumer segment," Mikako Kitagawa, principal analyst at Gartner, said.

“In the business segment, PC momentum will weaken in two years when the replacement peak for Windows 10 passes. PC vendors should look for ways to maintain growth in the business market as the Windows 10 upgrade cycle tails off," she added.
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 04:18 pm

