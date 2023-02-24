 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global outlook has improved but uncertainties lie ahead, says RBI Governor Das

Siddharth Upasani
Feb 24, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST

Threats to financial stability, debt distress, climate finance, fractures in global trade, and strains on global value chains were some of the challenges identified by Das in his address at the G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors

Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has said uncertainties lie ahead of the global economy despite an improvement in the outlook in recent months.

"The outlook for the global economy has improved in recent months. There is greater optimism that the world may avoid a deep recession and only experience slow growth or a softer recession," Das said on February 24 in his address to the G20 delegates during the inaugural session of the first meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in Bengaluru.

"Yet, uncertainties lie ahead of us. Together we must resolutely address the challenges that confront us, including those of a medium to long-term nature such as threats to financial stability, debt distress, climate finance, fractures in global trade, and strains on global value chains," Das added.

The two-day meeting kicked off on February 24, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressing the delegates via video conference.