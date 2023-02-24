Global outlook has improved but uncertainties lie ahead, says RBI Governor Das

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has said uncertainties lie ahead of the global economy despite an improvement in the outlook in recent months.

"The outlook for the global economy has improved in recent months. There is greater optimism that the world may avoid a deep recession and only experience slow growth or a softer recession," Das said on February 24 in his address to the G20 delegates during the inaugural session of the first meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in Bengaluru.

"Yet, uncertainties lie ahead of us. Together we must resolutely address the challenges that confront us, including those of a medium to long-term nature such as threats to financial stability, debt distress, climate finance, fractures in global trade, and strains on global value chains," Das added.

The two-day meeting kicked off on February 24, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressing the delegates via video conference.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to address the media late evening on February 25 at the conclusion of the meetings. In his remarks, Das said the G20 must promote greater global economic cooperation and position the global economy on a trajectory of strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth.

Buy Samvardhana Motherson International of Rs 101: Emkay Global Financial "...our effort will be to entrench an unwavering faith in the G20 as a multilateral forum that can energise multilateralism to address the various global issues and challenges that confront us today," the RBI governor said. Speaking at the inaugural session, Sitharaman offered her condolences to the delegation from Turkey for the lives lost in the devastating earthquakes earlier this month. A minute of silence, too, was observed. Sitharaman also said the G20 meetings under India's presidency would focus on exploring holistic solutions to the most pressing global challenges. "Supporting the countries most in need and reflecting the concerns and aspirations of developing countries will be central to our efforts," Sitharaman said.

