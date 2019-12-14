Global New Account Fraud Increased 28% in 2019: Report

New data from Jumio, the leading AI-powered trusted identity as a service provider, reveals that new account fraud increased 27.8 percent worldwide YTD in 2019, compared to full-year 2018 results, and more than 100 percent compared to 2014 levels.

Surprisingly, attempted new account fraud was 19 percent less during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend (compared to the average 2019 fraud levels), when fraud attempts normally escalate.

In the third edition of Jumio’s Holiday New Account Fraud Report, fraud is defined as an attempt by an individual to create a new online account by manipulating a government-issued ID.

The company compared global ID fraud patterns from millions of ID verification transactions between 2014 and 2019 across various industries, focusing on the period between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, including Thanksgiving and the Tuesday after Cyber Monday. Jumio also analyzed new account fraud levels across regions, countries, industries and time period.

Often, the first step in identity theft starts by creating a new account online. Identity theft is the deliberate use of someone else’s identity (e.g., name, address, Social Security number, bank accounts) to get money and credit and make holiday purchases.

But identity theft is also being used to perpetrate online fraud, steal property, falsify educational and other credentials, access healthcare and launder money.

“As cybercriminals perfect and fine-tune their impersonation efforts, it’s getting more difficult for modern enterprises to distinguish between high-risk from low-risk users — and this is only going to accelerate thanks to large-scale data breaches, the evolution of the dark web and the looming threat of identity theft,” said Philipp Pointner, Jumio’s chief product officer. “All too often, companies rely on traditional methods of identity verification which are not well equipped to detect sophisticated methods of new account fraud.”

As the global leader in online identity verification, Jumio processes nearly 300,000 verifications per day and more than 200 million identities issued by over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions to-date.