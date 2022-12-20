 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global markets jolted as BOJ surprises with yield policy change

Dec 20, 2022 / 04:42 PM IST

Japanese government bonds and Treasuries both slumped, while the yen surged after the BOJ raised its cap on benchmark 10-year yields to around 0.5% from 0.25%, surprising every economist surveyed by Bloomberg.

The Bank of Japan’s unexpected hawkish shift sent shock waves through global markets as the developed world’s last holdout for rock-bottom interest rates inches toward policy normalization.

Japanese government bonds and Treasuries both slumped, while the yen surged after the BOJ raised its cap on benchmark 10-year yields to around 0.5% from 0.25%, surprising every economist surveyed by Bloomberg. The fallout touched everything from US stock-index futures to the Australian dollar and gold.

The turbulence is unlikely to end on Tuesday. Japan is the world’s largest creditor, and tightening domestic financial conditions may result in a wave of capital returning home. That threatens to push down asset prices and boost global borrowing costs at a time the economic outlook is deteriorating.

“It’s important not to underestimate the impact this could have, because tighter BoJ policy would remove one of the last global anchors that’s helped to keep borrowing costs at low levels more broadly,” Deutsche Bank AG’s global head of macro research Jim Reid wrote in a note to clients.

Investors are expected to exit bonds in the US, Australia and France, and developed-market equities also likely to decline, according to UBS Group AG. The Swiss bank’s asset management arm, as well as Schroders Plc and BlueBay Asset Management, are among those who stand to benefit from the BoJ’s decision.

The yield on French 10-year bonds rose 9 basis points to 2.81%, the most among core markets in the region. Equivalent German securities fell a fifth straight day, putting the notes on track for their longest losing streak since early September.