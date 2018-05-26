Global market wrap: US markets register weekly gains with Nasdaq up 1%; Nikkei slips over 2%

The 30-share Sensex was up 261.76 points or 0.76 percent at 34,924.87 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 91.30 points or 0.87 percent at 10,605.20.

After the rally in last two sessions, experts expect volatility in the coming week ahead of expiry of May derivative contracts. Investors will continue watching the movement in rupee and crude oil prices, they said.

The BSE gained 0.22 percent for the week while the NSE rose 0.18 percent with both indexes registering a seventh weekly gain. The Nifty VIX for the week closed at 13.15 percent and is expected to volatile.

Concerns pertaining to inflationary pressures, rupee weakness and fiscal constraints are back and haunting investors. In the last policy meeting, Reserve Bank of India kept policy rates unchanged but with inflation rising above than expectations owing to higher fuel prices, central may change its stance in the ensuing policy meeting on June 6.

Foreign institutional investors continue to remain on the sell side of the markets and it is the sustained buying by the domestic institutions that is keeping up the sentiments.

According to an RBI data, Banks’ credit grew by 12.64 percent year-on year to Rs 85,51,099 crore in the fortnight ended May 11, 2018. In the similar fortnight ended May 12, 2017, banks' advances stood at Rs 75,90,941 crore. In the previous fortnight ended April 27, 2018, bank credit had increased by 12.61 percent to Rs 85,38,570 crore, from Rs 75,82,391 crore in the period ended April 28, 2017.

Across the US markets, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 58.67 points, or 0.24 percent, to 24,753.09, the S&P 500 lost 6.43 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,721.33 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.43 points, or 0.13 percent, to 7,433.85. For the week, the Dow was up 0.2 percent, the S&P 500 was up 0.3

percent and the Nasdaq gained 1.1 percent.

US initial jobless claims climbed to 234,000 in the week ended May 19, an increase of 11,000 from the previous week's revised level of 223,000. The increase came as a surprise to economists, who had expected jobless claims to edge down to 220,000 from the 222,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Asian markets closed slightly lower on Friday following news that US President Donald Trump canceled a scheduled summit with Kim Jong Un. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.21 percent to 2,460.80. The S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.07 percent to end at 6,032.80. Japan's Nikkei 225 erased early losses to close higher by 0.06 percent, 13.78 points, at 22,450.79 and finished the week down by more than 2 percent, according to Reuters data.

European stocks ended a choppy session marginally higher on Friday as traders weighed up a brewing political crisis in Spain against better-than-expected sentiment data from Germany and measured comments from North Korea. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.1 percent to close at 391.08, trimming its weekly loss to 0.9 percent.

The UK’s FTSE 100 index rose 0.2 percent to 7,730.28. Germany’s DAX 30 index rose 0.7 percent to 12,938.01, while France’s CAC 40 dropped 0.1 percent to 5,542.55.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies