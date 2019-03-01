Global investors push Ola's green electric mobility unit

Ola Electric Mobility (OEM), a sister organisation of homegrown cab-hailing firm Ola, will soon move into its next phase after receiving a push from global investors including Tiger Global Management, Matrix Partners and Sarin Family India.

A subsidiary of ANI Technologies, OEM raised Rs 292 crore from these investors, according to the company's latest filing. The board of directors of the firm allotted "1993 Series A compulsory convertible preference shares of face value of Rs 10 each of the company at an issue price of over Rs 14.5 lakh to the above-mentioned investors."

Tiger Global and Matrix have invested in Ola already. They are active in the startup space, with investments in Flipkart, Delhivery, Quickr and Shopclues. But this is the first time OEM has received external funding as an independent unit within Ola. The company will raise a total of Rs 400 crore in this round, according to a Business Standard report.

OEM launched in February 2017 to provide support for the EV ecosystem to thrive in India by assisting in developing infrastructure. Ola had last year committed to bringing one million EVs to India by 2021 under its Mission:Electric. The company also announced it will put 10,000 e-rickshaws on the roads within a year.

Anand Shah leads Ola's EV strategy. He is currently senior Vice-President at Ola and has previously been with automakers like BMW and Audi.

"If Ola wants to continue to grow and expand, in a post-Uber IPO market, it needs to find ways to do so by getting into businesses that are less discount driven. One of the ways it can do so is to ally itself with policymakers, investors and companies that have an interest in the expansion of the two-wheeler electric market," Vivek Durai, Founder of Papervc, told the newspaper.

Ola is already ahead in the EV game as it piloted its mission in Nagpur, under which it introduced multi-modal EVs as part of its fleet. Sources told the newspaper that the cab company will be focusing on infrastructure like battery charging and swapping stations in coming years.