    Global Express selects Infosys to manage technology separation from Toll Holdings

    Building on its strategic collaboration with Global Express to drive hybrid cloud-powered innovation, Infosys will leverage the blueprints and tools from Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey.

    PTI
    June 28, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST
    As part of the deal, Infosys will provide IT help desk services, digital workplace management, and network services powered by Infosys Cobalt's automation framework.

    As part of the deal, Infosys will provide IT help desk services, digital workplace management, and network services powered by Infosys Cobalt's automation framework.

     
     
    IT services company, Infosys, on Tuesday announced it has been selected by Australian express logistics business, Global Express, to separate the technology landscape post divestment from Toll Holdings.

    Building on its strategic collaboration with Global Express to drive hybrid cloud-powered innovation, Infosys will leverage the blueprints and tools from Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey.

    Under the collaboration, Infosys will also help set up a greenfield technology environment, and migrate Global Express' applications and services to a sustainable and energy-efficient data centre and public cloud on AWS. "Global Express appoints Infosys to manage technology separation from Toll Holdings," the Bengaluru-headquartered IT services major said in a statement.

    The statement did not reveal the size of the contract. Infosys will manage the end-to-end program, enabling Global Express' transformation strategy for its transport and logistics business, to deliver smooth customer service.

    "We are pleased to partner with Infosys to develop state-of-the-art digital capability, transforming our foundation technology platforms," said Danny Gravell, CIO of Global Express. Karmesh Vaswani, Executive Vice President and Global Head Consumer, Retail and Logistics, Infosys, said the company is thrilled to be working with Global Express on the business-critical project as they enter an exciting new era.

    "Our aim will be to bring an innovative hybrid agile approach to not just holistically separate the technology platforms, but to focus on enabling a modern, secure, and agile platform to support Global Express through their digital transformation," Vaswani added.
