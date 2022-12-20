 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Global economy to feel the heat of monetary policy tightening: RBI Bulletin

Manish M. Suvarna
Dec 20, 2022 / 06:54 PM IST

Globally, central banks have been increasing interest rates to fight inflation.

According to the Bulletin, debt distress is rising, with a surge in default rates and an appreciating US dollar.

The global economy will bear the brunt of past monetary policy actions in 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monthly bulletin said on December 20.

"Emerging market economies (EMEs) appear even more vulnerable, having battled currency depreciations and capital outflows in addition to slowing growth and high inflation," Bulletin said.

Globally, central banks have been increasing interest rates to fight inflation.

RBI bulletin is a monthly publication that gives insights into the economic developments in both India and abroad.

According to the Bulletin, debt distress is rising, with a surge in default rates and an appreciating US dollar.

Looking beyond, a mild recovery is projected to get underway in most countries in 2024, the Bulletin said