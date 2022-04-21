Global economic recovery still fragile and weak: China's Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping (File image: Reuters/Thomas Peter)

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on April 21 that global economic recovery is still fragile and weak. President Xi also informed that China will push for free trade agreements with more nations.

"I encourage nations facing challenges to work together to overcome them," President Xi hinted toward the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Xi Jinping was delivering a virtual opening speech for Boao Forum for Asia on April 21.

Xi urged greater coordination of global efforts to fight the covid pandemic. “We have yet to walk from the shadow of a once-in-a-century pandemic,” Xi said.

Xi also took a veiled swipe at the United States, urging rejection of “Cold War mentality” and “small circle” alliances.

Shanghai reported three deaths on April 20 due to COVID-19, the first in the financial hub after it was hit by the Omicron variant last month, while a top official ruled out relaxing the curbs until the ruling Communist Party Congress met later this year to elect Chinese President Xi Jinping for a record 3rd term in power.





