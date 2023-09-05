Global cooperation critical for responsible financial system, says FM Sitharaman

Global cooperation is critical for effective use of technology to tackle various risks in financial system, Sitharaman said

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 5 September made a call to global leaders to foster cooperation to create a responsible financial system and cautioned that while fintechs needs to innovate, investing in security is critical to face various risks.

Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, Sitharaman said while building a responsible financial system is important to tackle various financial threats including cyber threats, crypto regulations and tax evasion.

"Global collaboration in the fintech world is the key word. We are living in a dynamic and robust world which is facing a lot of challenges. Global collaboration is a must whether on economic or financial ecosystem," the FM added.

Global cooperation is critical for effective use of technology to tackle various risks in financial system, Sitharaman said, adding that technology is a powerful tool but can be used only with global cooperation to face various challenges.

Noting that rapid developments are happening in the global fintech world, Sitharamn said India is leading the sector.

The FM also said innovation should be at the forefront for the future for fintechs, the FM said. Sunstainablity is also key, the FM added. “We should strive to bring in sustainability from a concept to actual action and ideation to execution stage,” the FM said.

Further, demonstrating resilience is also key for fintechs, the FM said.

“So the aim should be establishing a financial system that can withstand future financial uncertainties and swiftly rebound transforming challenges to opportunities,” the FM said.

Additionally, FM also highlighted that the world is calling for re-globalisation and responsible globalisation is an issue where we also have to contribute.

"Digital literacy is a huge indicator where some countries are better off than others, " FM said.

Fintechs called to invest in security

The FM highlighted that fintechs should invest more in developing security systems to guard customer interest.

We need to have fintech companies invest heavily n cyber securtiy measures to protect user data., “A secured system is what will build trust,”: the FM said.

The FM's comments on fintechs come at a time when the country has made significant progress in the UPI-based transactions. UPI, used for immediate money transfer through mobile devices round the clock, transactions crossed the 10-billion-mark in August. The number of UPI transactions in July was 9.96 billion (996.4 crore) and 9.33 billion in June.