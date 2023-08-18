Global companies looking to fund projects in India on anticipation of growth: Mahanagar Gas MD

Ashu Shinghal of Mahanagar Gas is bullish on India and the days ahead

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) is bullish on India and the days ahead. The requirement for energy is expected to go up substantially in coming years, given that India is on a growth path. In an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol, Ashu Shinghal, Managing Director of Mahanagar Gas said energy consumption is going to increase in India compared to countries like the US and the UK.

The city gas distribution company reported a two-fold increase in consolidated net profit on August 3 in the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24. Consolidated net profit of MGL stood at Rs 368.40 crore in Q1FY24, compared to Rs 185 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s net profit doubled in the quarter. What were the main drivers?

If you observe, revenue in this quarter has been more or less at the same level as Q1 of last financial year, but the cost of procurement has come down substantially. One, the Administered Price Mechanism (APM) cost was reduced in April. So, we have reduced Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices and passed on the benefit of $2 per Metric Million British Thermal Unit (MMBTU) to the customers. We have reduced Rs 8 per kg for CNG and Rs 5 per Standard Cubic Metre (SCM) for PNG. However, this quarter the cost of procurement for term gas, particularly the Henry Hub, was also much lower. So a $2 reduction was there in Henry Hub and spot prices have also been reduced.

Plus, we were able to also source some High Pressure High Temperature (HPHT) gas, which was again due to some policy changes from the government side. Plus, for I&C (industrial and commercial) also we could get a better pricing. Therefore, the cost of procurement was low, because if we see the incremental volumes, the costlier gas goes out if the volume doesn't increase. So that also reflects in the net profit.

Volumes in the quarter were muted. What are the reasons?

If you compare Q1 of last year versus Q1 of this year, prices of CNG were much higher this year. In Q1 of last financial year, CNG prices were around Rs 69 per kg or so. And this year, prices have been around Rs 79 from the 8th of April. So that is one reason. Another reason is that prices were Rs 87.5 in January and went up to Rs 89.5 before it reduced to Rs 87 in February and then to Rs 79 in April. So, it takes some time for convergence to happen. And we will see the impact in the coming two or three quarters of this year.

Plus, we will also target more volumes. And based on all the factors including cost of procurement, petrol and diesel prices and our EBITDA margins, we will take a call on whether to reduce the prices of CNG further to get some more traction.

What is the volume growth expectation for FY24?

Typically, we have been getting an annual growth rate of 5-6 percent. This year Q1 versus Q1 last year is slightly low, but we expect that in the coming nine months we will be able to make up for it and we will be in the same range. Our target is to achieve a growth rate of 6-7 percent for this year as well.

Which segment would lead to growth in volumes?

There are two segments. One is CNG, which is the focus area for the company, and we are expecting that more commercial vehicles will be added in coming months and as more CNG stations are coming up in the highways, more floating volumes will be available in our GAs (geographical areas) also. And the second is I&C (Industry and Commercial); we have signed contracts for around 1 lakh scmd in Raigad and GA2, which we expect to offtake this year. And therefore, the volumes will also increase from the industry and commercial sector.

India’s aspiration to become a $5 trillion economy, many believe, is within reach and may happen sooner than FY27. Are there concerns that without energy security, these goals will be difficult to achieve?

Definition of energy security is changing very rapidly because earlier it was expected that if energy is produced in India, only then we are secure. Now, it is about whether you are able to afford energy, whether the infrastructure is there, whether right policies are there or not. So in those terms, the service sector is one which is growing rapidly in terms of the GDP growth. So, India is expected to grow much more rapidly. And there is manufacturing support too. So energy availability should not be an issue. It is a matter of right contracts being in place, right mechanisms to provide it to the users where it is required.

What makes you bullish on India?

India is a very young country in terms of age. Infrastructure is yet to be created. There is more urbanisation. Income levels are growing. So, there are three good spots globally if we see – China, Africa and India, where energy consumption or the per capita growth is going to increase and consumption will increase. Demand growth will be coming from these three spaces, especially from India and Africa. Because if you talk about Europe, US or Japan and other countries, they have already stagnated. Some of these countries are already seeing a decline in their GDP because of energy conservation and other factors. GDP sometimes slightly shrinks and recurring demand is low. Population growth is also not there. Therefore, all these factors put India in a sweet place where we expect that the demand will grow.

There is no doubt about it. That's why international companies and other countries are looking at India to fund projects or to develop infrastructure, to create demand and to create affordability.

What is the capex plan of MGL for FY24?

We will be spending around Rs 700-800 crores in the current financial year (FY24). In Q1, MGL spent around Rs 150 crores.

What is your outlook on gas prices?

APM gas prices are already fixed by the government and there is a floor and a ceiling, so that gives more stability. For term contracts, there are different indexes on which prices are determined. One is the Henry Hub which is more stable and other is NBP and Brent. Spot prices may vary, but they have been more stable in the last 3-4 months. So we expect that this financial year, things will be better. We have to also watch how the winters roll out in Europe primarily, because that is one thing which is uncertain and it changes the demand pattern of gas.

The volume of gas is typically very low compared to oil, which is more stable. There is much more trading happening in crude. So, crude prices are slightly more stable. So, if we have term contracts linked to either Henry Hub or Brent, then the volatility is taken care of. The main problem comes when we take spot gases. So we are trying to minimise and use spot only for balancing our needs to meet daily or weekly volatility. But on the long side, we have more term contracts to give a more stable pricing regime. Spot prices were in the range of $17 in Q4 of last financial year and currently, it is at $11. So we expect similar prices, around $10-13 for spot prices. But prices may spike in winters, which is a normal trend.

The Government of India has set a target to increase the share of gas in the energy mix to 15 percent in 2030 to make India a gas-based economy, but we are importing around 50 percent of our requirement of natural gas. Given this background, how achievable is this target and what needs to be done?

We have to take it in the right perspective. If we look at 2010-11, we were consuming 172 million metric standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd) of gas and this year we are consuming around 165 mmscmd. Despite the increase in primary energy, the share of gas in primary energy has come down from the level of 11-12 percent to 6.3 percent. So, if we have to reach 15 percent, 500 mmscmd of gas needs to be there in the primary energy basket. So, one is business as usual scenario and second is policies and all stakeholders coming forward.

Some more traction will be required from policymakers and other stakeholders to create infrastructure to make the share of gas go beyond 10 percent, such as, coming up of new application, favourable prices compared to alternate fuels, some environmental regulations including carbon tax or preference to gas as it is clean.

Across the globe, around 40 percent of the gas is going to power plants but in India, it is less than 20 percent. So that is one more area which can increase gas consumption. Other than that, new fertiliser plants are being connected through the East India pipeline of GAIL India Limited and there is other pipeline infrastructure coming up. One sunrise area is City Gas Distribution (CGD), which is expected to see some more traction. And therefore, 10 percent or slightly more than that will be a more reasonable number to achieve.

Energy transition is playing out as a big theme globally. How is the gas sector making the transition and what are the challenges?

Overall, there is a lot of push in the gas sector from the government side and the signals are absolutely right in terms of creating infrastructure on the upstream side. There has been a push from the government in upstream domestic gas production through HELP (Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy), revenue sharing mechanisms, tariffs reforms, marketing freedom and the uniform licensing policy. In the midstream side, there are a few big projects which have been given capital grants by the Indian government. One of the them being the East India Pipeline, Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga Pipeline and the Northeast gas grid – Indradhanush Gas Pipeline, for which 60 percent of the capex comes from the government.

And on the downstream side, CGD sector is being promoted through stability in the prices and having more delta between petrol, diesel and CNG. More infrastructure is being created by various players in the midstream side. In the downstream, several CGD companies are putting in a lot of effort to create more infrastructure and newer models of OEMs are being launched. So, we expect that the gas sector is in a sweet spot. Infrastructure should not be an issue. New LNG terminals are getting commissioned and we already have 6 LNG terminals in India and few more are expected to be on board.

What is the gas infra opportunity in India? What more needs to be done to boost investment and execution?

If you talk about CGD, the impetus is there. The differential price mechanism in terms of APM gas is being allocated to CGD companies. So we have been given the priority for PNG and CNG. For industries and commercial use also, we expect that if some more environmental push comes, then demand will pick up. As far as infrastructure is concerned, the government is already having PNGRB to do the bidding, and if required, capex grant is provided or revenue mechanisms provided by the government to provide revenue support to make a project viable. Plus, very recently tariff reforms were undertaken in the main midstream side, which is good for creating more infrastructure in the country.