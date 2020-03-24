Global airlines face emergency, need rescue package now: IATA

"We need a full speed massive rescue package now," IATA chief Alexandre de Juniac told reporters on a call.
Global airlines are in an emergency situation and government rescue packages are needed as quickly as possible to avoid multiple airline collapses, the head of the International Air Transport Association warned on Tuesday.
"We need a full speed massive rescue package now," IATA chief Alexandre de Juniac told reporters on a call.IATA's chief economist said that European airlines were under the most pressure.
First Published on Mar 24, 2020 07:59 pm