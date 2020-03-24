App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 08:02 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Global airlines face emergency, need rescue package now: IATA

"We need a full speed massive rescue package now," IATA chief Alexandre de Juniac told reporters on a call.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Global airlines are in an emergency situation and government rescue packages are needed as quickly as possible to avoid multiple airline collapses, the head of the International Air Transport Association warned on Tuesday.

"We need a full speed massive rescue package now," IATA chief Alexandre de Juniac told reporters on a call.

IATA's chief economist said that European airlines were under the most pressure.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 07:59 pm

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.