Global air travel improved marginally in May but extensive govt curbs limiting recovery, says IATA

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on July 7 said international and domestic air travel across the globe improved marginally during May, compared to the previous month, but warned that extensive government restrictions continue to deter the complete recovery process in the aviation industry.

Recovery in international traffic, in particular, continued to be stymied by extensive government travel restrictions, the global aviation industry body said.

"The Northern Hemisphere summer travel season has now fully arrived. And it is disappointing that more governments are not moving more rapidly to use data to drive border opening strategies that would help revive tourism jobs and reunite families," said IATA's director general Willie Walsh.

He added that too many governments continue to act as if the only tool in their anti-COVID-19 arsenal is a blanket border closure or an arrival quarantine.

“In fact, research from leading medical organisations around the globe confirms that vaccinated travellers pose very little risk to the local population while data show that pre-departure testing largely removes the risk of unvaccinated travellers importing COVID-19,” Walsh said.

The international aviation industry body is also hopeful that more governments will open up air travel to vaccinated travellers and urged governments to work together to open up air travel.

IATA said that when compared to the pre-pandemic levels global air traffic demand was still quite low. The revenue passenger kilometers in May 2021 was down nearly 63 percent compared to May 2019, slightly better than the 65.2 percent decline recorded in April 2021 versus April 2019.

Similarly, international passenger demand in May was 85.1 percent below May 2019, as compared to the 87.2 percent decline witnessed in April.

All regions with the exception of the Asia-Pacific contributed to the modest improvement in air traffic demand.

IATA said that total domestic demand was down 23.9 percent during May 2021 when compared to May 2019, though it improved slightly over April 2021.

International travel is much more affected by ongoing restrictions than travel within domestic markets like China and Russia, IATA said.

"Asia-Pacific airlines (including India) saw their May international traffic fall 94.3 percent compared to May 2019, fractionally worse than the 94.2 percent drop registered in April 2021 versus April 2019. The region experienced the steepest traffic declines for a tenth consecutive month. Capacity was down 86.4 percent and the load factor sank 45.5 percentage points to 33.2 percent, the lowest among regions," IATA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, global demand for cargo, measured in cargo tonne-kilometres, was up 9.4 percent compared to May 2019.

Asia-Pacific, including Indian airlines, saw demand for international air cargo increase 5.3 percent in May 2021 compared to the same month in 2019. This was a decrease compared to the previous month due to a slight slowdown in growth in several large trade routes in Asia.

International capacity remained constrained in the Asia Pacific region, down 16.9 percent versus May 2019. As was the case in April 2021, the region’s airlines reported the highest international load factor at 75.2 percent.