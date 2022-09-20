'Global agenda should focus on energy, food security and debt concerns': India at UNGA

India believes that the global agenda at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) should focus more on energy and food security, fertilizer and health issues, and debt and trade disruption concerns.

There is a growing sense in the world that the pressing issues of the international community are not getting their fair share of attention and India hopes that the new UNGA would focus on such issues, according to sources quoted in a PTI report.

Also Read: Jaishankar discusses G20, situation in Myanmar with Indonesian counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not attending this year’s UN General Assembly Session. Instead, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who arrived in New York on September 18, is the country’s official representative at the event.

Jaishankar will address the world leaders during the week-long General Debate on September 24, and will take part in more than 50 official engagements, which will include bilateral, plurilateral, and multilateral meetings.

The minister reiterated India's deep commitment to multilateralism during his meeting with President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly Csaba Korosi. The leaders "discussed the criticality" of the Sustainable Development Goals agenda for global progress.

"Delighted to meet Csaba Korsi at UN headquarters. Congratulated him on his priorities for UNGA77. Assured him of India's fullest support. Discussed the criticality of SDG agenda for global progress. Shared Indian experiences in that regard. Reiterated India's deep commitment to multilateralism," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar discussed the G20 grouping as well as the situation in Myanmar with Foreign Minister of Indonesia Retno Marsudi. Indonesia is currently President of the G20 and will hand over the baton to India, which will assume the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022.

The situation in Myanmar was also discussed since there is a sense in ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) that things are not progressing with Myanmar and that ASEAN should work with other neighbours of Myanmar in this regard.