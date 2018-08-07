App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 02:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Glenmark's partner Elite gets USFDA nod for opioid analgesic drug

The abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the tablets in the strengths of 5 mg and 10 mg, Glenmark said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals today said its partner Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc has received approval from the US health regulator for generic opioid analgesic methadone hydrochloride tablets used for treatment of severe pain.

The abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the tablets in the strengths of 5 mg and 10 mg, Glenmark said in a statement.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, Elite's marketing alliance partner, will sell and distribute methadone for which Elite will receive manufacturing and licence fees, it added.

"Based on Quintiles IMS Health data, the annual retail sales for the brand and generic products were approximately $30 million," Glenmark said. The product is indicated for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, round-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate, it added.

Methadone can also be used for maintenance treatment of opioid addiction (heroin or other morphine-like drugs) in conjunction with appropriate social and medical services, Glenmark said. Shares of Glenmark were today trading at Rs 592.15 per scrip on BSE, down 1.09 per cent from its previous close.
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 02:14 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. #India #Undited Stares

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.