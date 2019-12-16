App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 10:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

Glenmark's Baddi manufacturing unit receives GMP certificate from European regulator

"The European regulator has just issued a certificate of compliance for the facility stating that it complies with the principles and guidelines of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) laid down in the directive 2003/94/EC which stipulates the requirements to fulfil GMP recommendations of WHO," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday said that its Baddi manufacturing unit has received Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certificate from European regulator State Institute for Drug control (SUKL).

"The European regulator has just issued a certificate of compliance for the facility stating that it complies with the principles and guidelines of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) laid down in the directive 2003/94/EC which stipulates the requirements to fulfil GMP recommendations of WHO," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

Baddi manufacturing unit of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals was inspected by SUKL in the week of October 21 this year, the filing added.

Close
The shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals were trading at Rs 347.00, up 1.96 percent on BSE in the morning trade.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 16, 2019 10:45 am

tags #Baddi manufacturing #Business #Companies #Glenmark Pharmaceuticals #GMP certificate

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.