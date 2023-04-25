 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Glenmark to pay USD 87.5 mn to settle lawsuits over a product in US

Apr 25, 2023 / 05:46 PM IST

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday it will pay USD 87.5 million to three plaintiff groups to settle multiple antitrust and consumer protection lawsuits in the US related to a generic drug.

There were multiple antitrust and consumer protection lawsuits, including a class action, consolidated in the Eastern District of Virginia against the company and its subsidiary Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. in connection with generic Zetia, a drug for the treatment of cholesterol, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

The lawsuits alleged that in 2010, Glenmark entered an anticompetitive agreement to settle patent infringement litigation involving a patent related to ezetimibe (the active ingredient in Zetia) with Schering Corporation and MSP Singapore Company LLC.

The trial for the case began on April 19, 2023 in the US courts. Three plaintiff groups collectively representing all of the claims against the company and Merck are referred to as the Direct Purchaser Plaintiffs, the Retailer Plaintiffs, and the End-Payor Plaintiffs, Glenmark said.