English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Glenmark settles drug pricing case with US Department of Justice

    If the company adheres to the terms of the agreement, including the payment of USD 30 million, payable in six installments, the DOJ will dismiss the pending Superseding Indictment, it added.

    PTI
    August 22, 2023 / 01:00 PM IST
    Glenmark settles drug pricing case with US Department of Justice

    Glenmark settles drug pricing case with US Department of Justice

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said it has entered into a pact with the US Department of Justice, Antitrust Division (DOJ) to resolve court proceedings related to the pricing of a drug.

    US-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, a subsidiary of the company, has entered into a three-year deferred prosecution agreement with DOJ involving historical pricing practices by former employees relating to the generic drug pravastatin between 2013 and 2015, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

    If the company adheres to the terms of the agreement, including the payment of USD 30 million, payable in six installments, the DOJ will dismiss the pending Superseding Indictment, it added.

    "Glenmark is committed to being a socially and ethically responsible company. We have devoted considerable resources to strengthen our compliance practices, ensuring the highest ethical operating standards. We will continue to conduct our business with the utmost transparency and integrity," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA President Sanjeev Krishan stated.

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies
    first published: Aug 22, 2023 01:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!