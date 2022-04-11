English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    You're Invited:#SantoAndCJ are coming to you LIVE - Today 11th April, 9AM & 3PM - for your ultimate vibe check on Dalal Street! Don't miss it.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Glenmark receives DCGI nod to conduct clinical trials of its molecule on cancer patients

    Glenmark Specialty SA has received approval from the DCGI to conduct a Phase 1 clinical trial of its novel small molecule, GRC 54276, a hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 (HPK1) inhibitor.

    PTI
    April 11, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST
    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday said its unit has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct phase 1 clinical trials of its novel molecule on patients with advanced solid tumors.

    Glenmark Specialty SA has received approval from the DCGI to conduct a Phase 1 clinical trial of its novel small molecule, GRC 54276, a hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 (HPK1) inhibitor.

    GRC 54276 is one of the many novel molecules from Glenmark's Innovative Medicines Group specialising in the development of novel molecular entities for critical unmet medical needs.

    The Mumbai-based drug major said, GRC 54276 has shown tumor cell killing ability in preclinical studies as a single agent and as well in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, making it a high-priority target in immuno-oncology.

    The study will evaluate the safety and tolerability of GRC 54276 as a monotherapy, and also in combination with checkpoint inhibitors in patients with advanced solid tumors and Hodgkin's lymphoma, it added.

    Close

    Related stories

    The company said it will initiate Phase 1 clinical trial in India by June 2022, and also plans to file an IND (Investigational New Drug) application in the US and clinical trial applications in Europe to kick-off a fully global clinical study programme.

    "We are delighted that our first novel molecule from the newly formed 'Innovative Medicines Group' within Glenmark has received approval from India's drug regulator to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial.

    "This reinforces Glenmark's growing capabilities of innovative clinical research and is a step closer in providing holistic solutions for cancer treatment," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Chairman & Managing Director Glenn Saldanha noted.

    Glenmark has a presence across specialty, generics and OTC businesses. It focuses on the key therapeutic areas of respiratory, dermatology and oncology. The company has ten manufacturing facilities spread across four continents and operations in over 80 countries.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #DCGI #Glenmark
    first published: Apr 11, 2022 11:01 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.