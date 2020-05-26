App
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 11:11 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals to study potential COVID-19 drug combination

The study will look to enroll 158 hospitalized patients of moderate COVID-19 in India, the company added.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd said on Tuesday it will begin a new clinical trial in India to test a combination of two anti-viral drugs - favipiravir and umifenovir - as a potential COVID-19 treatment.

Coronavirus India LIVE News



Last month, Glenmark said it would conduct clinical trials in India of just favipiravir as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 26, 2020 11:05 am

tags #100 companies #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

