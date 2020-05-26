Glenmark Pharmaceuticals to study potential COVID-19 drug combination

The study will look to enroll 158 hospitalized patients of moderate COVID-19 in India, the company added.
Reuters
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd said on Tuesday it will begin a new clinical trial in India to test a combination of two anti-viral drugs - favipiravir and umifenovir - as a potential COVID-19 treatment.
The study will look to enroll 158 hospitalized patients of moderate COVID-19 in India, the company added.
Last month, Glenmark said it would conduct clinical trials in India of just favipiravir as a potential treatment for COVID-19.
Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on May 26, 2020 11:05 am