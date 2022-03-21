English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' subsidiary gets US greenlight for Lacosamide tablets

    The company in a filing with the BSE said it “plans to launch the product immediately”

    Moneycontrol News
    March 21, 2022 / 10:31 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on March 21 said its subsidiary has received a final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to produce Lacosamide tablets USP — 50, 100, 150 and 200 mg.

    Lacosamide tablets USP is the generic version of Vimpat®2 tablets, 50, 100, 150 and 200 mg of UCB, Inc. According to IQVIATM data for the 12 month period ending January, Vimpat tablets clocked sales of around $1.7 billion.

    The company in a filing with the BSE said it “plans to launch the product immediately”.

    “The FDA approval for generic Lacosamide tablets USP reiterates our ongoing commitment to make treatment options more accessible for patients. We look forward to quickly launching this product in the US market,” Robert Crockart, chief commercial officer of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said.

    Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gained more than 2 percent intraday on March 21 after this news broke. At 09:35 hours, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 452.85, up Rs 8.95 or 2.02 percent on the BSE.

    Close

    Related stories

    The firm has a presence across speciality, generics and over the counter businesses with 10 manufacturing facilities across four continents and operations in over 80 countries. Globally, it focuses on respiratory, dermatology and oncology as key therapy areas. Its portfolio consists of 174 products authorised for distribution in the US and 45 ANDAs (abbreviated new drug applications) pending approval.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Business #company #India #pharma #UD FDA
    first published: Mar 21, 2022 10:31 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.