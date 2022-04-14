Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q4 PAT may dip 20.1% YoY to Rs 186.8 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Healthcare sector. The brokerage house expects Glenmark Pharmaceuticals to report net profit at Rs 186.8 crore down 20.1% year-on-year (down 15.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 5.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 5.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 3,006.1 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 6 percent Y-o-Y (down 29.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 497.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

