App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 12:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA nod for cholesterol lowering drug

Quoting IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ended May 2018, the company said Welchol achieved annual sales of around $73 million.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US health regulator for Colesevelam Hydrochloride for oral suspension, used to lower cholesterol levels in the blood. The approval has been granted by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in the strengths of 1.875 grams/packet and 3.75 grams/packet, the company said in a BSE filing today.

The approved product is a generic version of Daiichi Sankyo Inc's Welchol.

Quoting IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ended May 2018, the company said Welchol achieved annual sales of around $73 million.

The company's current portfolio consists of 138 products authorised for distribution in the US market, and 62 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) are pending approval with the USFDA, it added.

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals were trading 1.17 percent higher at Rs 558.05 on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 11:15 am

tags #Business #Companies #Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.