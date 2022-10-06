Glenmark Pharma launches drug for treatment of Type 2 diabetes in adults

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on October 6 announced that it has become the first company in India to launch Thiazolidinedione Lobeglitazone (Lobeglitazone) for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes in adults.

The drug is being marketed under the brand name LOBG, contains Lobeglitazone (0.5 millgrams) and is to be taken once daily under prescription to improve glycemic control in adult diabetic patients, the company said in a statement.

According to Glenmark, Indians have a high prevalence of what can be termed as 'insulin resistance', thus LOBG is a viable option for controlling Type 2 diabetes among insulin‐resistant diabetic patients. Data collected by the International Diabetes Federation suggests every four out of ten diabetic patients seem to have insulin resistance in India.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) gave the pharma company approval to manufacture and market Lobeglitazone based on a randomized, double‐blind Phase 3 clinical trial conducted on adult Type 2 diabetic patients, aged 18 years and older. The results of this trial showed that patient on LOBG had a faster and improved glycemic control.

Commenting on the launch of the drug Alok Malik, EVP & Business Head ‐ India Formulations, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said,

“As per the International Diabetes Federation, diabetes affects 74 million adults in India, of which, around 40% of them seem to be insulin‐resistant. As a leading solutions provider in India for the treatment of diabetes, we are proud to introduce LOBG; an innovative and affordable drug, which will help in tackling insulin resistance among adult patients suffering from uncontrolled Type 2 diabetes in the country.”

Health information technology and clinical research company IQVIA found that in the sales data for the 12‐month period ending Aug. 2022, the market for oral anti‐diabetic drugs in India is estimated to be Rs 11,725 crore with an annual growth of 7% against the corresponding period last year.

Data from the International Diabetes Federation also suggests that, the prevalence of diabetes in India is expected to increase to 125 million by 2045.