English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Watch the manufacturing industry step into the digital age. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Glenmark Pharma launches asthma drug Indamet

    The Mumbai-based drug major has launched - Indacaterol + Mometasone FDC under the brand name Indamet.

    PTI
    June 16, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST
    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has launched a novel fixed-dose combination (FDC) drug in the country for patients with uncontrolled asthma. The Mumbai-based drug major has launched - Indacaterol + Mometasone FDC under the brand name Indamet.

    The drug will be available in three strengths with a fixed dose of Indacaterol 150 mcg and variable doses of Mometasone 80 mcg, 160 mcg and 320 mcg to be taken once daily. "Respiratory is a key focus area for Glenmark, and the company leads from the front in providing access to the latest treatment options to patients.

    "We are proud to introduce this novel fixed-dose combination Indamet, which is the first of its kind in India, offering an affordable treatment option to both adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older suffering from uncontrolled asthma," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Group Vice President & Head (India Formulations) Alok Malik said in a statement.

    The drug maker is the first company in India to market the FDC of Indacaterol, a long-acting beta-agonist and Mometasone Furoate, an inhaled corticosteroid, approved by the DCGI (Drug Controller General of India), the company noted.

    Asthma affects more than 34 million people in India, causing thousands of deaths every year. According to the Global Burden of Disease report by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), asthma accounted for 27.9 per cent of disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) in Indians, causing 3 times higher mortality and 2 times higher DALYs compared to the global proportion of asthma.

    Close

    Related stories

    Out of the total asthmatic patients undergoing conventional treatment in India, up to 49 per cent have uncontrolled asthma. Indamet will help in the management of uncontrolled asthma by improving lung function, better symptom control and reducing exacerbations, the drug maker said.
    PTI
    Tags: #asthma drug #Business #Companies #Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
    first published: Jun 16, 2022 10:19 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.