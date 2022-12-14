 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Glenmark Pharma inks pact with JB Chemicals to divest Razel brand in India, Nepal for Rs 314 crore

Moneycontrol News
Dec 14, 2022 / 06:31 PM IST

The transaction is expected to be closed by the end of this calendar year, Glenmark Pharma said, adding that the divestment is in line with the company's strategy to focus on "other sub‐categories of the cardio‐vascular segment".

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on December 14 announced that it has entered into a pact with JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd to divest its cardiac brand, Razel (Rosuvastatin and combinations), in India and Nepal.

The brand would be divested for a "considerable amount of Rs 313.7 crore", as per the agreement inked with JB Chemicals, Glenmark Pharma informed the stock exchanges.

The transaction is expected to be closed by the end of this calendar year, subject to customary closing formalities, it added.

Notably, Razel and its combinations are indicated for the management of dyslipidemia.

"This divestment is in line with Glenmark’s strategy of focusing on other sub‐categories of the cardio‐vascular segment," the regulatory filing stated.

Going forward, the company will continue to further consolidate its position in its core therapeutic areas of cardio‐metabolic, respiratory, dermatology, and oncology, it further noted.