App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 21, 2018 11:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic version of Welchol tablets

"Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Colesevelam Hydrochloride tablets, 625 mg," the company said in a BSE filing today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Glenmark Pharma today said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for Colesevelam Hydrochloride tablets, 625 mg, the generic version of Daiichi Sankyo's Welchol tablets, 625 mg.

"Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Colesevelam Hydrochloride tablets, 625 mg," the company said in a BSE filing today.

The company said it has already commenced supplies of the product to the US market.

Quoting IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending March 2018, Glenmark Pharma said the Welchol tablets, 625 mg, achieved annual sales of approximately USD 519.9 million.

The company's current portfolio consists of 135 products authorised for distribution in the US market and 62 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) pending approval with the USFDA, it added.

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals were trading 0.12 per cent lower at Rs 502.05 on the BSE.

tags #Business #Companies #Glenmark Pharma

most popular

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.