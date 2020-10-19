172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|glenmark-pharma-gets-usfda-nod-for-generic-drug-5980871.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 10:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic drug

The company''s US-based subsidiary has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the product which is a generic version of PF Prism CV''s Rapamune tablets, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Sirolimus tablets, an immunosuppressant, in the American market.

The company''s US-based subsidiary has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the product which is a generic version of PF Prism CV''s Rapamune tablets, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

Sirolimus tablets are prescribed for preventing rejection of kidney transplants either alone or with other medications.

Close

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending August 2020, the Rapamune achieved annual sales of around USD 119.7 million.

Glenmark said its current portfolio consists of 165 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and has 45 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) pending with the USFDA for approval.

In addition to these internal filings, the company continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio, it added.
First Published on Oct 19, 2020 10:47 am

tags #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.