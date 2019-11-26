App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2019 11:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA nod for diabetes management drug

Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 164 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 44 abbreviated new drug applications pending approval with the USFDA.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on November 26 said it has received final nod from the US health regulator for metformin hydrochloride tablets used in the management of type-two diabetes.

"Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA, has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for metformin hydrochloride extended release tablets USP, 500 mg and 1000 mg, the generic version of Glumetza extended release tablets, 500 mg and 1,000 mg, of Salix Pharmaceuticals Inc," the drug maker said in a filing to BSE.

Citing IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending September 2019, the company said that Glumetza tablets, 500 mg and 1,000 mg market achieved annual sales of approximately $226.7 million.

Close
Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 164 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 44 abbreviated new drug applications pending approval with the USFDA.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 26, 2019 11:10 am

tags #Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.