Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 10:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA nod for cholesterol lowering drug

The approval has been granted by the the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for for Ezetimibe and Simvastatin tablets in the strengths of 10 mg/10 mg, 10 mg/20 mg, 10 mg/40 mg, and 10 mg/80 mg, the company said in a statement.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Friday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for Ezetimibe and Simvastatin tablets, used for treating high levels of cholesterol in the blood. The approved product is a generic version of MSD International's Vytorin tablets.

The approval has been granted by the the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for for Ezetimibe and Simvastatin tablets in the strengths of 10 mg/10 mg, 10 mg/20 mg, 10 mg/40 mg, and 10 mg/80 mg, the company said in a statement.

Citing IQVIA sales data, Glenmark said Vytorin tablets' market achieved annual sales of approximately USD 92.4 million for the 12-month period ended April 2019.

The company said its current portfolio consists of 157 products authorised for distribution in the US and 58 ANDAs pending approval with the USFDA.

Shares of Glenmark Pharma were trading 0.55 per cent higher at Rs 450.80 apiece on BSE.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 28, 2019 10:50 am

tags #Business #Companies

