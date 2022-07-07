English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Glenmark launches Sitagliptin for adults with Type-2 Diabetes in India

    The company has introduced eight different combinations of sitagliptin-based drugs, Glenmark said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    July 07, 2022 / 01:39 PM IST
    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Thursday launched sitagliptin and its fixed dose combinations (FDCs) indicated for adults with type-2 diabetes in India under SITAZIT brand and its variants.

    The company has introduced eight different combinations of sitagliptin-based drugs, Glenmark said in a regulatory filing.

    The medicines will be available under the brand name SITAZIT, SITAZIT- M, SITAZIT- M ER and SITAZIT D. SITAZIT (sitagliptin) will be available in 50 mg and 100 mg variants; SITAZIT M will have sitagliptin (50 mg) + metformin (500 mg/ 1000 mg); SITAZIT M ER will have sitagliptin (100 mg) + metformin SR (500 mg/ 1000 mg), the company said.

    SITAZIT (sitagliptin) will be available in 50 mg and 100 mg variants; SITAZIT M will have sitagliptin (50 mg) + metformin (500 mg/ 1000 mg);

    Further, it said SITAZIT D is a new combination with two variants SITAZIT D 100/10, which will have sitagliptin (100 mg) + dapagliflozin (10 mg) and SITAZIT D 50/5, which will have sitagliptin (50 mg) + dapagliflozin (5 mg). The company said in chronic diseases like type-2 diabetes, patients are required to consume multiple anti-diabetic drugs for prolonged periods of time.

    Close

    Related stories

    Moreover, in India, patients have to bear the drug cost on their own and so the price of the drug becomes a major factor that impacts treatment adherence. "Glenmark's sitagliptin and its FDCs are priced at around one-third of cost of its innovator brand in India," it claimed.

    MSD Pharmaceuticals' sitagliptin phosphate 10 mg tablets sold under the Januvia brand has a retail price of around Rs 300 per strip of seven tablets. Glenmark said its SITAZIT and its variants will "play an instrumental role in raising accessibility of sitagliptin to type-2 diabetic patients".

    Sitagliptin and its fixed-dose combinations have low risk of hypoglycemia, provide beta cell protection, offer cardio-renal benefits and are safe for patients with kidney or liver conditions and senior citizens, it added. It will help patients to manage their glycemic level effectively and bring better compliance, the company said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Diabetes #Glenmark
    first published: Jul 7, 2022 01:42 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.