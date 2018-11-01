App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 11:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

Glenmark launches hair loss treatment product in Russia

The product catering to both male and female patients will be exclusively marketed in Russia by Glenmark Impex LLC, a subsidiary of the company, under a licensing agreement with Denmark's Pharma Medico ApS.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Thursday announced the launch of Nourkrin, used to treat hair loss, in the Russian market.

The product catering to both male and female patients will be exclusively marketed in Russia by Glenmark Impex LLC, a subsidiary of the company, under a licensing agreement with Denmark's Pharma Medico ApS.

Glenmark has already launched Nourkrin Woman in India early this year.

"It is a much-awaited product, as the problem of hair loss affects quite a significant proportion of the population. Glenmark has a strong portfolio of dermatology products in Russia... Nourkrin will be a great addition to this portfolio,” Csaba Kantor, Senior Vice President & Head - Asia, Russia & CIS, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said in a statement.

According to a survey conducted by market research firm GfK in 2017, 18.7 million women and 14.1 million men in Russia experienced hair loss over the preceding 12 months.

Nourkrin Woman and Nourkrin Man, available as tablets, are an easy-to-use therapy compared to clinical procedures and hair sprays and creams. The product will be available through retail pharmacy chains as well as online pharmacies.
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 11:22 am

tags #BSE #Business #Companies #Glenmark Pharmaceuticals #Russia

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.