Glenmark launches generic version of diuretic with $16.5-million market

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on January 10 said it launched Bumetanide injection, a diuretic that is used to treat fluid accumulation caused by congestive heart failure, liver or kidney diseases or other medical conditions.

Bumetanide is the generic version of Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC’s Bumex injection (0.25 mg/mL).

In its filing with the exchanges, Glenmark said it will offer Bumetanide injection USP in single-dose vials of 1 mg/4 mL (0.25 mg/mL) and multi-dose vials of2.5 mg/10 mL (0.25 mg/mL).

The company was pleased to bring a lower cost alternative to the Bumex injection to the market, Vijay Raghavan, Senior Vice President, Business Development Portfolio, Product Launch and Strategy, Glenmark, said in a release.

For the 12-month period ending November 2022, Bumex injection 0.25 mg/mL achieved $16.5 million worth of annual sales in the US, data from IQVIA, a research firm, shows.

Glenmark has 179 products authorised for distribution in the US and 46 ANDA’s pending approval with the health regulator Food and Drug Administration.

The company continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio, the statement said.

The pharmaceutical company has a presence across specialty, generics and over-the-counter (OTC) businesses. It focuses on the key therapeutic areas of respiratory, dermatology and oncology. It has 10 manufacturing facilities in four 4 continents and operates in over 80 countries.