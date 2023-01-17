Glenmark launches drug to treat heart failure

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has launched sacubitril and valsartan combination tablets in India for treatment of heart failure.

The prescription drug has been launched under brand 'Sacu V' and is priced at Rs 19 per tablet for a dose of 50mg (sacubitril 24mg + valsartan 26mg), Rs 35 per tablet for a dose of 100mg (sacubitril 49mg + valsartan 51mg), and Rs 45 per tablet for a dose of 200mg (sacubitril 97mg + valsartan 103 mg), Glenmark said in a regulatory filing.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals EVP & Business Head India Formulations, Alok Malik said Sacu V is an advanced and affordable treatment option, which has been shown to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death or heart failure hospitalisation and to improve symptoms associated with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF).

The company said Sacu V must be taken twice daily under doctor's prescription. Its approved indication is to reduce the risk of cardiovascular related deaths and hospitalisations for patients with chronic heart failure with HFrEF.