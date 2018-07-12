App
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 02:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Glenmark launches Akynzeo in India under licensing pact with Helsinn

The product has been developed by Helsinn, and Glenmark has exclusive marketing rights for it in India and Nepal, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals today launched Akynzeo, a drug used for prevention chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, in India and Nepal under an exclusive licensing pact with Swiss pharma group, Helsinn. Akynzeo is an oral fixed combination of netupitant 300 mg and palonosetron 0.5 mg. It is administered in a single capsule and offers 5-day prophylaxis from of both acute and delayed phases of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV).

Glenmark President (India Formulations, Middle East and Africa) Sujesh Vasudevan said, nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy has a significant impact on quality of life of cancer patients that can influence a patient's adherence to the treatments being undertaken.

"Akynzeo is a convenient single-dose oral capsule for each chemotherapy cycle that covers both the acute and delayed phase of CINV, avoiding multiple drug antiemetic options and thereby improving patient compliance," he added.

Stating that oncology is a key area of focus for Glenmark, Vasudevan said,"we are committed to bringing in new treatment options for Indian patients."

Helsinn Group Vice Chairman and CEO Riccardo Braglia said, Akynzeo will provide a new prophylactic option for patients suffering from chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting in India and Nepal.

"Glenmark is a trusted partner with an excellent footprint in this region and a commitment to providing the best treatment options for people with cancer and we are delighted to be working alongside them on this," Braglia added.

The drug is already being marketed in the EU, the US, and several other leading markets of the world.
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 02:02 pm

tags #Business #Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

