App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2018 01:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Glenmark inks pact with Seqirus to commercialise Ryaltris in Australia, New Zealand

Glenmark said it will receive an upfront payment as well as regulatory and commercial milestone payments from Seqirus.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Glenmark Pharma today said its subsidiary Glenmark Specialty has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Australia's Seqirus to commercialise its nasal spray Ryaltris in Australia and New Zealand. Ryaltris is indicated for treatment of symptoms associated with seasonal allergic rhinitis (SAR) in patients over 12 years of age.

"Under the terms of the agreement, Glenmark will be responsible for product supply and Seqirus will be responsible for regulatory filing and commercialisation of the product in Australia and New Zealand," Glenmark said in a regulatory filing.

Glenmark said it will receive an upfront payment as well as regulatory and commercial milestone payments from Seqirus.

"Australia has one of the world's highest rates of allergic rhinitis with nearly 20 percent of the country's population suffering annually from this disease," the company said.

In May 2018, Glenmark filed a New Drug Application (NDA) for Ryaltris with the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The company said it plans to commercialise Ryaltris in several key markets globally.

"Glenmark will explore commercial partnerships for Ryaltris in markets where it doesn't have direct presence," it added.

Shares of Glenmark Pharma were trading 1.26 per cent up at Rs 588.95 on BSE.
First Published on Jul 6, 2018 12:56 pm

tags #Business #Glenmark Pharma

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.