MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
LIVE Now :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Glenmark inks pact with Menarini Group to commercialise nasal spray in Europe

The company's product is a novel fixed-dose combination nasal spray of an antihistamine and a steroid, indicated for treatment of symptoms associated with seasonal allergic rhinitis (SAR) in patients over 12 years of age.

PTI
December 23, 2020 / 11:38 AM IST

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said its subsidiary has inked a licensing pact with Menarini Group for commercialising its nasal spray Ryaltris across 33 countries in Europe, including the Balkan region.

Glenmark Specialty, a Switzerland-based unit of the company, has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with the Menarini Group for Ryaltris, the Mumbai-based drug firm said in a statement.

The company's product is a novel fixed-dose combination nasal spray of an antihistamine and a steroid, indicated for treatment of symptoms associated with seasonal allergic rhinitis (SAR) in patients over 12 years of age.

Under the terms of the agreement, Glenmark will be responsible for the continued development and regulatory approval of Ryaltris in European markets while Menarini will be responsible for the scientific information and the commercialisation of the product in those markets, following regulatory approval.

As part of the deal, Glenmark will receive an upfront payment as well as launch and sales based milestone payments from Menarini for Ryaltris sales.

Close

Related stories

“This partnership is another step in establishing Glenmark's respiratory focus in Europe. While Glenmark will launch Ryaltris through its own front ends in some markets, this arrangement will allow the product to compete across Europe," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Executive Vice President, Business Head EMEA-L (Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America) Achin Gupta said.

This is also aligned with the company's vision to make Ryaltris the first global brand by launching it in several markets across the world, he added.

"Ryaltris is a perfect addition to our European respiratory and allergy portfolio and we can count on our established experience in the relevant therapeutic area to bring this novel option to patients. We look forward to receiving Ryaltris registration and being able to launch operations as soon as practicable,” Menarini Group General Manager Pio Mei said.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Europe #Glenmark Pharmaceuticals #Menarini Group
first published: Dec 23, 2020 11:38 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | New guidelines for passengers arriving from UK; vaccine can be adapted against the mutant COVID-19 strain in six weeks, says BioNTech

Coronavirus Essential | New guidelines for passengers arriving from UK; vaccine can be adapted against the mutant COVID-19 strain in six weeks, says BioNTech

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.