Glenmark gets USFDA nod to market generic medication

PTI
Mar 20, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST

Glenmark Pharma

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic product used to treat schizophrenia and in some cases to control severe nausea.

The company has received nod from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Prochlorperazine Maleate Tablets USP, 5 mg and 10 mg, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.

The company's product is the generic version of GlaxoSmithKline's Compazine tablets, it added.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending January 2023, the Compazine tablets 5 mg and 10 mg achieved annual sales of around USD 26.9 million.