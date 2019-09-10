App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2019 10:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

Glenmark gets USFDA nod for plaque psoriasis treatment drug

"Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, USA, has been granted final approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Clobetasol Propionate Foam, 0.05 percent (emulsion formulation)," Glenmark said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Drug major Glenmark Pharma on Tuesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for Clobetasol Propionate Foam, indicated for treatment of plaque psoriasis. The approved product is a generic version of Olux-E Foam, 0.05 percent, of Mylan Pharmaceuticals.

Quoting to IQVIA sales data for the 12 month period ending July 2019, Glenmark said the Olux-E Foam, 0.05 percent, market achieved annual sales of approximately USD 11.1 million.

Glenmark said current portfolio consists of 161 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 54 abbreviated new drug applications are pending approval with the USFDA.

First Published on Sep 10, 2019 10:28 am

tags #Business #Companies

