Glenmark gets USFDA nod for generic diabetes drug

PTI
Feb 17, 2023 / 12:01 PM IST

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA, a unit of the company, has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for Saxagliptin Tablets in strengths of 2.5 mg and 5 mg, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.

Drug firm Glenmark said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic medication to treat diabetes in the American market.

The company's product is the generic version of AstraZeneca AB's Onglyza tablets (2.5 mg and 5 mg), it added.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending December 2022, the Onglyza tablets (2.5 mg and 5 mg) achieved annual sales of around USD 122.3 million.