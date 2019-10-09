App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 12:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Glenmark gets tentative nod from USFDA for generic multiple sclerosis treatment drug

The tentative nod granted by US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA (Glenmark) is for multiple strengths of dimethyl fumarate delayed-release capsules of 120 mg and 240 mg.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has received tentative nod from the US health regulator for dimethyl fumarate delayed-release capsules used for treating multiple sclerosis.

The tentative nod granted by US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA (Glenmark) is for multiple strengths of dimethyl fumarate delayed-release capsules of 120 mg and 240 mg.

These are generic version of Tecfidera Capsules, 120 mg and 240 mg, of Biogen Inc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

Close

Citing IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending August 2019, the company said Tecfidera Capsules, 120 mg and 240 mg achieved annual sales of approximately USD 3.7 billion.

related news

Glenmark's said its current portfolio consists of 161 products authorised for distribution in the US market and 49 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) pending approval with the USFDA.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 9, 2019 12:33 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Glenmark

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.