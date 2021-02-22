MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Glenmark arm gets Russian health ministry nod for nasal spray Ryaltris

Ryaltris is indicated for symptomatic treatment of seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis in adults and children over 12 years of age. The drug relieves symptoms of allergic rhinitis, including stuffy nose, runny nose, nasal itching, sneezing, as well as itchy, red and watery eyes.

PTI
February 22, 2021 / 10:26 AM IST
Glenmark Pharma | Company announced Phase-3 clinical trial results of Favipiravir in mild-to-moderate COVID-19 patients. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Glenmark Pharma | Company announced Phase-3 clinical trial results of Favipiravir in mild-to-moderate COVID-19 patients. (Image: Moneycontrol)

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Glenmark Pharma on Monday its Swiss subsidiary has received marketing approval from the Russian health regulator for its nasal spray Ryaltris.

Ryaltris is indicated for symptomatic treatment of seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis in adults and children over 12 years of age. The drug relieves symptoms of allergic rhinitis, including stuffy nose, runny nose, nasal itching, sneezing, as well as itchy, red and watery eyes.

"Glenmark Specialty received marketing approval from the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation for its innovative Ryaltris Nasal Spray - a novel fixed-dose combination nasal spray. This paves the way for commercialisation of Ryaltris in Russia which is expected to be made available to patients in the country in Q1 FY 2021-22," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

In Russia, allergic rhinitis affects 10-20 per cent of the population on average, with certain regions having a higher prevalence rate of 18-38 per cent. Allergic rhinitis can impact a person''s quality of life and lead to functional impairments, as well as increase the risk of having asthma, the company said.

Csaba Kantor Senior Vice President – Russia and CIS region, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said Russia is one of the key markets for the company and it consistently looking to expand its product portfolio.

Close

Related stories

“Glenmark has built strong capabilities in the area of respiratory medicine and is among the leading players in this therapy area across several markets globally... This new innovative addition to our portfolio is yet another major step in strengthening Glenmark''s respiratory focus in Russia and the CIS region," Kantor added.

Shares of Glenmark Pharma were trading 0.18 per cent higher at Rs 483.25 apiece on BSE.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies #Glenmark #Ryaltris
first published: Feb 22, 2021 10:27 am

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | As we move from recession to recovery here are 3 reasons why bulls are here to stay: Trideep Bhattacharya

The Market Podcast | As we move from recession to recovery here are 3 reasons why bulls are here to stay: Trideep Bhattacharya

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.