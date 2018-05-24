App
May 24, 2018 07:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

GlaxoSmithKline Q4 net dips 6% to Rs 105 cr

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals today reported 6.35 percent dip in standalone net profit to Rs 105.55 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals today reported 6.35 percent dip in standalone net profit to Rs 105.55 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 112.71 crore for the same period of 2016-17, GlaxoSmithKline said in a filing to BSE.

Standalone total income stood at Rs 766.92 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 798.82 crore in the year-ago period. For 2017-18, the company posted a net profit of Rs 351.98 crore as against Rs 336.78 crore in the previous year.

Total income in 2017-18 stood at Rs 2,949.40 crore. It was Rs 3,066.52 crore in the preceding year.

In a separate filing, the company said its board has recommended a dividend of Rs 35 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for 2017-18.

Company's stock today closed at Rs 2,388.90 on BSE, down 0.64 percent from previous close.

