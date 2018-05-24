GlaxoSmithKline Q4 net dips 6% to Rs 105 cr

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals today reported 6.35 percent dip in standalone net profit to Rs 105.55 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 112.71 crore for the same period of 2016-17, GlaxoSmithKline said in a filing to BSE.

Standalone total income stood at Rs 766.92 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 798.82 crore in the year-ago period. For 2017-18, the company posted a net profit of Rs 351.98 crore as against Rs 336.78 crore in the previous year.

Total income in 2017-18 stood at Rs 2,949.40 crore. It was Rs 3,066.52 crore in the preceding year.

In a separate filing, the company said its board has recommended a dividend of Rs 35 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for 2017-18.

Company's stock today closed at Rs 2,388.90 on BSE, down 0.64 percent from previous close.