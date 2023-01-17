Gland Pharma Q3 PAT to Rs 2,729 cr: Nirmal Bang

Nirmal Bang has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the PHARMACEUTICAL sector. The brokerage house expects Gland Pharma to report net profit at Rs 2,729 crore (up 13.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 0.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 10,696 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 4.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 12.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 3,346 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Nirmal_Pharmaceutical