English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    2 Days to go : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Gland Pharma Q3 PAT to Rs 2,729 cr: Nirmal Bang

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 0.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 10,696 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

    Broker Research
    January 17, 2023 / 02:09 PM IST
    Gland Pharma: Gland Pharma arm to acquire 100% stake in Cenexi. Singapore subsidiary, Gland Pharma International PTE. has enters into a share purchase agreement with FPCI Sino French Midcap Fund and others to acquire 100% stake in Cenexi and the Cenexi Holding Entities.

    Gland Pharma: Gland Pharma arm to acquire 100% stake in Cenexi. Singapore subsidiary, Gland Pharma International PTE. has enters into a share purchase agreement with FPCI Sino French Midcap Fund and others to acquire 100% stake in Cenexi and the Cenexi Holding Entities.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Nirmal Bang has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the PHARMACEUTICAL sector. The brokerage house expects Gland Pharma to report net profit at Rs 2,729 crore (up 13.1% quarter-on-quarter).


    Net Sales are expected to increase by 0.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 10,696 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.


    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 4.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 12.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 3,346 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Nirmal_Pharmaceutical

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #Gland Pharma #Nirmal Bang #pharmaceutical #Result Poll
    first published: Jan 17, 2023 02:09 pm