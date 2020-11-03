Giving DIY diagnostics a boost, the Inito way

Bengaluru-based medical technology startup Inito is eyeing business opportunities in the United States and other countries outside India, having secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its fertility testing equipment.

The Y Combinator-backed early stage startup, the brainchild of Aayush Rai and Varun AV, previously colleagues at Siemens, intends to emerge as an Indian medical equipment startup that can cater to requirements around the globe.

“The biggest criticism the startup ecosystem faces is that there are hardly any deep tech and hardware innovation startups in India, we at Inito are trying to change that,” said Rai.

Rai believes that the future of diagnostics is ‘do-it-yourself’, and Inito is trying to develop systems which can help users use their smartphones for these tests. The first product to have come out of the Inito research lab is a fertility testing equipment, which can check hormone levels from a urine sample and detect ovulation.

“The device can help a woman plan for pregnancy, a major challenge emerging for urban couples, as India’s fertility rates are constantly falling,” he said.

Building a deep tech startup in India

Building IP-driven startups in India is a massive challenge and Rai said that as a founder he understands the reason for the situation. Typical venture funds are responsible to their limited partners who seek returns within a time frame of five years, and therefore VCs mostly shy away from taking long-term bets in these companies.

“I have painstakingly reached out to angel investors for funding, who have patient capital and who understand the technology I am trying to develop,” Rai said.

The company has raised $4 million over multiple rounds of funding since its inception in 2015. Rai added that he is not looking for more equity rounds, rather keeping an eye out for more strategic rounds going forward.

What started off with a fertility testing device, will eventually expand into other pathological tests which can be done by users at home, requiring no extra assistance from pathology labs. Inito is working on developing devices which can detect Vitamin D deficiency, thyroid and others.

The working process

“We use the flat lens technology and have filed for global patents on our software processing capacities of these images,” he said.

Rai cites an IIT Delhi report which validated that there is 99.12% correlation with results given out by Inito and laboratory reports.

Inito comes as a mobile application along with an additional attachment device and testing strips. The app has simple do-it-yourself videos to teach users how to use the strips and the device. There are internal checks within the app too which ensures that users do not commit a mistake by giving wrong strips for tests.

The company has scaled up production capacities by tying up with third-party manufacturers. As Inito will look at markets outside India, the company wants to have its production capabilities in place to meet any sudden spike in demand.

“The US market will give us very good business margin,” he pointed out.

The Covid effect

Covid-19, which had disrupted business initially, has also been a boon for the company which promotes ‘DIY’ tests. Rai said that with the fear of contracting the virus looming large, many patients prefer to look for basic tests to be done at home. There are some early signs that this trend will pick up in the future, he added.

“Our customer acquisition cost has gone down by 30% and the number of tests per user is up 25%,” he said.

The company clocked twice its usual sales when it opened after the few months of complete lockdown in the country.

However, certain supply chain issues have continued to plague manufacturing, which Rai believes are on track to be sorted out. The company did face some challenges fulfilling orders, but those are getting addressed as things are getting normalised.

Business strategy

Being in the direct-to-consumer space, Inito sells the fertility detection product on ecommerce portals like Amazon and Flipkart. It also accepts orders on its own website. While its business sits completely online, it has managed to deliver its product outside metro cities as well.

Rai said that more than 60% of his overall sales have been fulfilled in tier two locations and beyond. The company has customers even in remote areas of the country and sold products in almost every pin code.

“While we do not talk about the absolute number of devices sold, around 2.5 lakh strips have been used till date,” he said.

Inito is not in the cash burning business, and relies on content and awareness building to get more customers, Rai said. The company has been creating long-form videos to generate awareness about these health concerns and has published them on its Youtube channel, hoping to get viewers looking for solutions to their pregnancy problems.

While India will continue to be a priority market, with the FDA licence Inito now hopes to be able to sell in other developed markets as well, thereby helping them scale up operations significantly. The ultimate dream of the founders is to ‘Make in India’ and serve the whole world.